Assembly speaker, son, 64 others test coronavirus positive in Benue

No fewer than 66 people, including the Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, Titus Uba, his son, and member representing Kwande East State constituency, Tertsea Gbisea, have tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

It was gathered that the speaker, his son, and other lawmakers who received their results on Saturday are asymptomatic and had proceeded to into self-isolation to begin their treatment protocols while the Assembly complex had been put under lock.

The Speaker while announcing his positive status noted that all his family members tested negative except him and his last son and that they had commenced full treatment in line with Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.

Uba, through a statement released on Monday by his media aide, Lubem Tiav, said, “Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly Titus Uba received his COVID-19 results on Saturday and tested positive. All the speaker’s household whose samples were tested for the dreaded disease came out negative except the speaker and his last son.

“According to the results, he is asymptomatic but stable, hale and hearty, in high spirit and has since commenced full treatment in self-isolation according to the protocol and advice of medical professionals,” the statement read.

Also, in separate statements issued on Monday, Gbiesa, who is also the Assembly Chairman, Committee on Information and Orientation, said that the Speaker had ordered the closure of the assembly complex and directed fumigation of the premises following the development.

“The Assembly by virtue of its official functions and constituency responsibilities stand the natural risk of exposure to carriers of the virus despite the adherence to personal hygiene and COVID-19 safety protocols, and just like every other public worker, it is an occupational hazard that comes with service.

“The affected members have immediately gone into self-isolation and full treatment on them has commenced in line with COVID-19 protocols. While Rt Hon Uba and Hon Gbiseh are without symptoms they are at the moment assisting the NCDC in contact tracing,” the statement read in part.