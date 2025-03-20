Asari Dokubo abandons Fubara after emergency rule declaration

Niger Delta leader and traditional ruler, Asari Dokubo, has abandoned the suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to his fate, distancing self from any plan against the emergency rule imposed on the state by President Bola Tinubu.

Dokubo said that kicking against the President’s decision would be unwise of him since he wasn’t involved in the agreement reached by Fubara and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Nyesom Wike.

The monarch, meanwhile, urged the suspended governor to seat with Wike as well as the 27 lawmakers to fix what has affected their relationship in the state.

He stated this in a video obtained by The Guild on Thursday where the monarch spoke in pigin English, stressing that he would not allow any of his followers engage in war rather his camp will uphold peace and harmony in the state.

Meanwhile, he alleged that Fubara was not from the Ijaw ethnic group, warning that no one should try to rewrite history that is clear to everyone in Rivers.

This came barely two weeks after Dokubo issued a strong warning to President Bola Tinubu, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, and the 27 lawmakers in Rivers State, urging them to abandon any plans to impeach Governor Sim Fubara.

Dokubo, who holds the title of Da-Amakiri Tubo and Amanyanabo of the Elem Kalabari Kingdom, made his position clear during a live broadcast on Facebook.

Dokubo cautioned that any move to impeach Fubara from office could destabilise the State and lead to political unrest.