Lagos Govt. seals Mosque, Church, seven others over noise pollution

As part of efforts to curb noise pollution across Lagos, the State Government has sealed no fewer than two religious centres and seven hospitality firms for inconveniencing residents of Lekki and Gbagada axis of the state with uncontrollable noise.

The religious centres sealed by the state government through its Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), were Ansar-Ud-deen and Restoration Centre Global Church in Gbagada.

Others were hospitality outfits sealed by a team led by the General Manager, LASEPA, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, who assured the affected residents that the government would often ensure that the communities remain save for them to live.

They were Bloomgrey Event, Club Hoxegen, Starrex Luxury Apartment in Gbagada, and Bayrock Lifestyle in Lekki Phase 1.

Others sealed by the agency were Red Bar, Kingfisher, Sea Lounge and HOV Lounge also in Lekki axis of the state.

The LASEPA boss explained that they were sealed due to concerns about noise pollution and environmental disruption.

Closure of the affected premises were disclosed on Saturday through a short statement released on LASEPA official social media handle.

According to the statement, In a resolute move against repeated environmental violations, the General Manager of LASEPA and his enforcement team today sealed various entertainment centers in Lekki Phase 1.

“These include Red Bar, Kingfisher, Sea Lounge and HOV Lounge. The sealing of these establishments comes after multiple warnings, sanctions for non-compliance, and disregard for environmental regulations.

“The establishments’ failure to rectify these infractions demonstrated a blatant disregard for the well-being of the community and the environment.

“This action was carried out on the directives of the Honourable Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab”.

