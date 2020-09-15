Artisan dies after trapping under truck in Lagos

Tragedy stuck at Ajao Estate axis of Lagos yesterday after a fallen truck hub crushed an auto mechanic working under it to death in front of Chivita Warehouse in the area, a development said to have left nearby residents and passerby fear stricken and emotional.

It was gathered that the mechanic was working under the jacked up twin 20feet, loaded containerized truck which suddenly slipped-off the jack releasing the chassis frame member by the turntable and hit the mechanic who died instantly.

It was learnt that the mechanic’s remains was recovered from the truck with unknown registration and handed over to the Police officers from Ajao Estate Police division after

Confirming the development, the Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that emergency responders were deployed to the scene of incident after distress call was recieved from the agency’s toll free line on the tragedy.

Through a statement released to newsmen by the agency’s Head, Public Affairs, Nosa Okunbor on Tuesday, Oke-Osanyintolu urged artisans to always prioritise personal safety and ensure all instruments were in good condition when working to prevent future occurence.

“On arrival, the body of a male adult mechanic was found on the floor in a pool of blood.

“Further investigation revealed that the mechanic was working under a jacked up twin 20ft loaded Containerized truck and the jack suddenly slipped and the chassis frame member by turntable hit him and fell and died almost immediately.

“The truck is mack with unknown registration No. The corpse was handed over to the Police Officers from Ajao Estate Police Division led by Supol Diigbara N. (The crime officer). LRT, LRU FIRE and NPF were responders at the incident scene,” the statement read.