Arteta, Guardiola, two others up for EPL monthly award

The English FA has unveiled a four-man shortlist for December 2025 edition of the Premier League Manager of the Month award.

The body identified Arsenal’s Mikael Arteta, Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, as well as Aston Villa and Leeds United managers: Unai Emery and Daniel Farke as the division’s coaches who will jostle to win the award for the duration .

The FA eulogized Arteta for steering his Arsenal side to five wins in six games in the month despite a makeshift defence due to injuries to centre backs, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, only losing to a 94th minute winner against Aston Villa, which has contributed to their summit position in the league able with a five point lead over Manchester City with a game in hand.

Guardiola’s Man City side were unbeaten in the month following their five victories in six games, a run which gave the Spanish coach his 150th win in the league, scoring 16 goals and conceding five, four of those coming against Fulham.

Emery’s Aston Villa also won five of their six games in the league which included wins at Stamford Bridge and against Manchester United but lost one away at Arsenal to record a +2 goal difference in the duration.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds United were unbeaten in December where they performed well in their fight to escape relegation. The side recorded emphatic wins, 3-1 against Chelsea, edged Crystal Palace by 4 goals to one alongside draws with Liverpool, Brentford and Sunderland.

The FA relayed that fans have up till Monday 12th January to vote for any of the nominees after which the winner would be announced.