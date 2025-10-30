Arteta, Amorim, two others jostle for EPL best manager award

Four managers in the Premier League have been announced as nominees for the october EA Sport Manager of the Month Award.

Mikel Arteta, Ruben Amorim, Unai Emery and Andoni Iraola made the shortlist following their team’s exceptional performance which has helped them improve their league positions and targets for the ongoing season.

Arteta continued to guide his Arsenal side on an impressive run winning all three league matches against West Ham, Fulham and Crystal Palace without conceding a goal, to further go four points clear on top of the table and six points ahead of Man City.

The London club played a total of six matches in all competitions in October winning all with a clean sheet, making the club the first ever English side to go that long without conceding a goal. The Spanish tactician will win the accolade for the eighth time if declared winner among the candidates.

Ruben Amorim, who had a wobbling start after his appointment as Manchester United manager in November 2024, also got shortlisted after enjoying a blistering October following wins over Sunderland and Brighton, before recording a morale-boosting victory over fierce rivals, Liverpool, at Anfield, their first in nearly 10 years.

Unai Emery, whose side languished down the league table, steered Aston Villa to victories in all three games after failing to win any of their opening five. Villa defeated Burnley and Tottenham before an emphatic win over Man City.

The Spanish national has been a recipient of the award twice, in April and December 2023.

Bournemouth gaffer, Andoni Iraola, guided his side to an extended eight game unbeaten run in the league after taking seven points out of nine in October. The Cherries overturned a 1-0 scoreline to beat Fulham 3-1 after which they played a thrilling 3-3 draw away to Crystal Place and rounded up the month with an impressive win over Nottingham Forest.

Iraola, if announced winner, will cart the award for the third time having already won it in March 2024 and December 2025.

Winner of the prize will be announced on November 7.