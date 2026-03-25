Eze faces 6-week lay-off over calf injury

Arsenal midfielder, Eberechi Eze, is set to be out of action for up to six weeks over calf injury.

Eze pulled a strain in his calf during Arsenal’s Champions League second round encounter against Bayern Leverkusen, with his manager, Mikael Arteta, disclosing that the player, who is set for a scan, is to miss at least games for the Gunners aim they on three trophies, the Emirates FA Cup, Premier League title as well as the UEFA Champions League.

Arteta said that Eze has since withdrawn from the squad for the forthcoming England friendly games, as efforts are made to make the Englishman fit for the Gunners’ last seven games in the league which they are ahead of Manchester City by at six points after 31 games.

While losing Eze comes as a blow, the fact that the injury occured during the international break starts will help minimise the impact created by his absence.

Should the reported sidelining time is correct, that means then the midfielder will miss a crucial run of five games across all three competitions, including the trip to title rivals, Man City, in the league, both legs against Sporting CP in the Champions League, as well as trips to Bournemouth and Newcastle at home in the league and am FA Cup tie against Southampton.

There is also the possibility of the attacker missing additional two fixtures should they progress to the semi-finals of the FA Cup and Champions League.