Arsenal’s EPL chase suffers setback after Saka sustains injury

Arsenal’s quest of winning this season’s Premier League title has been hit a significant blow following an injury to winger, Bukayo Saka, who will now miss the team’s matches for four weeks.

Saka, who found the net in Arsenal’s 5-0 convincing over Leeds on Saturday, was later taken off the pitch, and thereafter confirmed to have sustained a hamstring injury.

Fortunately for the north London side, the first international break will get a large chunk of the 23-year-old’s injury duration, however, the Three Lions attacker will miss this weekend’s big showdown against league favourites, Liverpool, and will be a doubt when Nottingham Forest come visiting at the Emirates on September 13.

In addition, Saka will also miss England’s World Cup Qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia next month.