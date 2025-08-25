27 C
Lagos
Monday, August 25, 2025
spot_img
National

Arsenal’s EPL chase suffers setback after Saka sustains injury

By Felix Kuyinu

0
12

Arsenal’s quest of winning this season’s Premier League title has been hit a significant blow following an injury to winger, Bukayo Saka, who will now miss the team’s matches for four weeks.

Saka, who found the net in Arsenal’s 5-0 convincing over Leeds on Saturday, was later taken off the pitch, and thereafter confirmed to have sustained a hamstring injury.

Fortunately for the north London side, the first international break will get a large chunk of the 23-year-old’s injury duration, however, the Three Lions attacker will miss this weekend’s big showdown against league favourites, Liverpool, and will be a doubt when Nottingham Forest come visiting at the Emirates on September 13.

In addition, Saka will also miss England’s World Cup Qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia next month.

Previous article
Eight pilgrims die, 43 others injure in Indian auto crash
Next article
Police arrests Benue child trafficker after rescuing 11 children

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.