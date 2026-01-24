Arsenal women breaks 8yrs jinx after beating Chelsea 2-0

Arsenal have slammed a devastating blow to Chelsea’s ambitions of retaining the English Women’s League trophy following a 2-0 away win at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal deservedly scored two goals in six early second half minutes by Beth Mead and Mariona Caldentey following a halftime draw to get a first win away from against the champions since 2018.

The Gunners took the lead in the 55th minute when Mead was played in by Alessia Russo and finished emphatically into the far corner.

Mead turned provider six minutes later, finding Mariona Caldentey in acres of space just inside the penalty area who confidently shifted the ball past the onrushing defender before calmly stroking into the bottom corner.

Chelsea’s best chances came when chasing the game but Erin Cuthbert and Sjoeke Nusken both failed to convert glaring headed opportunities as the hosts fell to a damaging defeat.

Sonia Bompastor’s side remain six points behind leaders Manchester City, having played a game more, while Arsenal stay third but are now just a point behind the Blues.

Renee Slegers’ side can celebrate a first win over their London rivals since December 2023, a victory that gives City the chance to go nine points clear at the top with a win at London City Lionesses on Sunday.