Arsenal to end eight-year sponsorship deal with Visit Rwanda

Premier League side, Arsenal, have announced that it will end its sponsorship deal with Visit Rwanda at the end of the season.

The management of the club disclosed that the deal which currently worths £10 million per year will be extinguished due to the increased cases of violence between Rwanda and DR Congo, adding that the initiative is part of its efforts to contribute to global peace.

The club also relayed that the measure decision was taken due to an exceeded initial goals of the partnership which bordered on promoting conservation and sustainable tourism alongside giving support to Rwanda’s ambition in becoming an international sporting hub in Africa.

The Gunners’ Chief Executive Director, Richard Garlick, said that the deal helped in helping the club invest in its long-term vision to win major trophies in a sustainable way. However, he added that fans of the club have held a rally urging the management to cease the partnership with Visit Rwanda.

The Gunners for Peace posted on its Instagram page which read,”Arsenal still have the class and values to do the right thing. We all know that the money talks but if fans get together and speak louder, then they have to listen.

A Rwandan Development spokesperson stated that the country remains proud of partnerships that break ground for tourism boards.

Nevertheless, Visit Rwanda retains a strong presence in Europe over the next few years as it still sponsors PSG and Atletico Madrid.

The brand is also making it’s way into other continents having secured deals with American NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and NBA side, LA Clippers.