Arsenal reclaims EPL top spot after beating Brighton

A first Premier League goal of the season by Martin Odegaard alongside an own-goal by Brighton has ensured all three points for Arsenal in the race for title.

Ordegaard complemented Arsenal’s outright first half dominance with a goal, another gotten early in the second half resulting from an own-goal by Georginho Rutter to get a cushion for the west London side after which Diego Gomez scored for Brighton to record a 2-1 win for the table toppers.

The Gunners, who had dropped to second place after Manchester City beat Nottingham Forest in an earlier match, took the lead when Bart Verbruggen’s goal-kick was intercepted and Bukayo Saka teed up captain Odegaard to score from the edge of the area.

After 15 shots, five of which were on target, Arsenal would have been disappointed for getting just one goal but well rewarded just seven minutes from the restart when makeshift right-back, Declan Rice, produced a corner which was flicked into his own net by Georginio Rutter, the fourth own goal that has gone Arsenal’s way in their past four games.

During the game at the Emirates on Saturday, Arsenal seemed set for a comfortable victory but Brighton pulled one back with their first shot on target when Yasin Ayari’s effort bounced off the post and Diego Gomez hammered in the rebound.

Following tactical substitutions by Brighton manager, Fabian Hurzeler, to chase the game, Arsenal has to pull strong for the win with Yankuba Minteh caused them probleme with his pace.

Goalkeeper, David Raya, had to produce a magnificent save to ensure his side took all three points when he kept out Minteh’s curled effort that was heading towards the top corner.

However, Arsenal stood their Brighton to win the game forcing Brighton down to 12th in the table after the defeat.

Next for Micheal Arteta’s side is a home league fixture against Aston Villa on Tuesday while Brighton travel to West Ham same day.