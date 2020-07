Manchester City’s dream of lifting the F.A Cup has been chartered after losing 2-0 to Arsenal Football Club during the semi-final of the tournament.

The Pep Guardiola tutored side was the favorite before the game on Saturday but could not understand how the London club scored less than 20 minutes into the game and doubled it later.

Arsenal strike, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s double sent Arsenal to the FA Cup final after they showed the perfect mix of grit and guile and City’s dreams of a treble were shattered by rejuvenated Gunners.

Fresh from beating Liverpool in the Premier League, Mikel Arteta’s side had to defend for large parts of the game but thwarted City and struck twice on the counter-attack through Aubameyang.

The Gunners took the lead 19 minutes after the game started when the Gabonese striker finished an 18-pass move with a beautifully controlled finish at the back post before doubling the advantage (71) when breaking a lopsided City offside trap and nutmegging Ederson.

Arsenal will play the winners of Sunday’s second semi-final between Manchester United and Chelsea in the final – set to be played on Saturday, August 1