Arsenal parts ways with Jorginho, Tierney over poor performance

English football club, Arsenal, has parted ways with Italian midfielder, Jorginho, and Scotland international, Kieran Tierney, over the players inability to hold down permanent spot in the team.

The London side disclosed that the mercurial midfielder who joined the club for a fee of £12m from Chelsea in January 2023 in a one and half year deal failed to get a contract extension with the last season’s Premier League runners up side and will be rooting on joining a new club.

As gathered, the 33-year-old Italian, who made his debut for the Gunners in a 1-0 defeat away at Everton, is set to sign for Brazilian Serie A side, FC Flamengo, having made 53 appearances in the leagues and 79 in all competitions for the north London club.

For Tierney, the Scottish player will also leave the Emirates Stadium following the expiration of his contract this summer.

The left back who joined Mikel Arteta’s side from Celtic in a £25million deal six years ago will also see his contract with the UEFA Champions League semi finalists expire the summer and has been told he is free to speak with other clubs.

Tierney, was on loan to La Liga side, Real Sociedad, made 104 appearances for Arsenal and scored four goals. He won the FA Cup and Community Shield in his time at with the club.

Arsenal confirmed the departure of the players in a statement which reads, “We thank all players leaving us for their contributions to the club. You will always be part of the Arsenal family and we wish you all the best of health and happiness in your futures.”