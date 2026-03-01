Arsenal extend EPL lead after 2-1 win over Chelsea

Arsenal have continued their bid to win the Premier League title in the ongoing campaign following a 2-1 over London rivals, Chelsea.

The Gunners scored two trademark corners courtesy of William Saliba and Jurien Timber to record the win over 10-man Chelsea, despite Piero Hincapei’s own goal, to lead on the Premier League table by five points into their last nine games in the league, albeit, having played one game more than chasing Manchester City.

After a cagey start by both teams with few chances created, it was the North London side who opened the scoring in the 21st minute courtesy of defender, Saliba.

The Centre back’s teammate, Gabriel Magalhaes, had headed Bukayo Saka’s corner back across goal where the Gallic man was waiting, after which he met the ball with his head and into the net having struck opposition defender, Mamadou Sarr, on the arm.

The Blues grew into the game, threatening with their own set-pieces and deservedly got an equalizer just before half-time after Hincapie flicked Reece James’ delivery into his own net.

Chelsea started the second half better than their hosts, creating a nervy atmosphere inside the second half of the game at the Emirates on Sunday, but it was Timber who headed in Declan Rice’s corner to bag the winning goal for the Red and White side, their 16th from a corner this season, to secure the three crucial points in the title race.

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, had introduced Gabriel Martinelli from the substitutes bench and when the winger looked to launch a counter-attack, he was brought down by Pedro Neto who was sent off with 20 minutes left on the clock having already been booked.

The win puts Arsenal on 64 points, five clear of Manchester City, having played a game more than their rivals.

Chelsea themselves have put a damaging spree on their top four hopes having failed to win in their last three Premier League games and are now sixth behind Manchester United and Liverpool.

The London teams are back in Premier League action on Wednesday as Arsenal travel to Brighton, while Chelsea visit Aston Villa.