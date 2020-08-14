Arsenal completes Willian signing after Chelsea exit

Arsenal Football Club has completed the signing of Brazilian winger, Willian on a three-year deal after the contract at Chelsea expired.

The 32-year-old won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup, and the Europa League during seven years with the Blues, but moves across London on a free transfer with Chelsea unwilling to offer the multi-year contract he desired.

“I believe he’s a player that can really make a difference for us,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

“He has the experience of everything in the football world but to still have the ambition to come here and contribute to bring the club where it belongs. I have been really impressed with all the talks I have had with him and how much he wanted to come.”

Willian sat out the FA Cup final when Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 earlier this month due to injury, but said the impact made by Arteta in his first season in management encouraged him to join the Gunners.

“I think that with Arteta, Arsenal has a great opportunity to fight again for titles in the Premier League and in Europe so I’m very happy because of that,” said Willian.

“When I talked to Mikel, the conversation was good, he gave me the confidence to come to Arsenal. He said a lot of good things for me and that’s why I have come to Arsenal.”