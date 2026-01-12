Arsenal, Chelsea draw Wigan, Hull City FA Cup 4th round

FA Cup record holders, Arsenal, have been drawn to face Wigan Athletic, while Chelsea are paired with Hull City in the fourth round of the competition.
The London clubs discovered their next round opponents during a conducted draw which also pits Manchester City to face winners of Salford and Swindon third round encounter, while other Premier League teams, Leeds United are to face Birmingham City, Aston Villa face Newcastle and Burnley to lock horns with Mansfield Town.
During the draws held by the competition winners, Stephen Gerrard and Joe Cole on Monday, Wolverhampton Wanderers are to clash with Grimsby Town while West Ham are away to Burton Albion.
The full draws are –
Oxford vs Sunderland
Stoke vs Fulham
Wrexham vs Ipswich
Hull City vs Chelsea
Burton Albion vs West Ham
Norwich vs West Brom
Arsenal vs Wigan
Burnley vs Mansfield Town
Grimsby Town vs Wolves
Port vs Bristol City
Aston Villa vs Newcastle
Man City vs Salford or Swindon
Macclesfield vs Brentford
Birmingham vs Leeds United
All fixtures will be played around the weekend of Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 February.