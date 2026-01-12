Arsenal, Chelsea draw Wigan, Hull City FA Cup 4th round

FA Cup record holders, Arsenal, have been drawn to face Wigan Athletic, while Chelsea are paired with Hull City in the fourth round of the competition.

The London clubs discovered their next round opponents during a conducted draw which also pits Manchester City to face winners of Salford and Swindon third round encounter, while other Premier League teams, Leeds United are to face Birmingham City, Aston Villa face Newcastle and Burnley to lock horns with Mansfield Town.

During the draws held by the competition winners, Stephen Gerrard and Joe Cole on Monday, Wolverhampton Wanderers are to clash with Grimsby Town while West Ham are away to Burton Albion.

The full draws are –

Oxford vs Sunderland

Stoke vs Fulham

Wrexham vs Ipswich

Hull City vs Chelsea

Burton Albion vs West Ham

Norwich vs West Brom

Arsenal vs Wigan

Burnley vs Mansfield Town

Grimsby Town vs Wolves

Port vs Bristol City

Aston Villa vs Newcastle

Man City vs Salford or Swindon

Macclesfield vs Brentford

Birmingham vs Leeds United

All fixtures will be played around the weekend of Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 February.