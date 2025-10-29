Arsenal continued their fine form in the ongoing season by recording a 2-0 win over fellow Premier League club, Brighton to advance to the quarter finals of the League Cup.

Two second half goals by youngster, Ethan Nwaneri and Bukayo Saka, were enough for the London club to reach the next round as they aim to bolster their chances of a silverware this season.

Arsenal manager, Mikael Aeteta, fielded a young starting line up after making 10 changes to the side that beat Crystal Palace in the league on Sunday, including a 15-year-old Max Downan who became the youngest player to start a match in the club’s history.

The west London side began game at the Emirates Stadium with enthusiasm, displaying great football artistry and creating chances to score but Brighton held their ground and also for their chances as well but the deadlock remained unbroken at the interval in a game that promised better second half.

The Gunners got their goal 12 minutes after the interval. Midfielder, Mikel Merino, played Myles Lewis-Skelly into the area with a clever backheel after which the defender pulled the ball back for fellow academy graduate Ethan Nwaneri to bundle into the far corner.

Substitute, Saka, gave Arsenal a cushion when he picked up the rebound from a Harriman-Annous shot and fired into an empty net to ensure the Seagulls leave London with their tails between their legs.

The result means Arsenal progress into the last eight of the competition and are now unbeaten in their past 11 games in all competitions and have not conceded a goal in six matches.

It was not a walk in the park for fellow London side, Chelsea, who had to escape an upset of being knocked out of the competition in the hands of struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Blues had Liam Delap, who was sent off in the game, back on the bench after being down with hamstring injury, and raced to a 2-0 lead in just 15 minutes courtesy of goals from Andre Santos Tyrique George and further three at halftime through Estavao.

However, Wolves put two goals back through Nigerian national, Tolu Arokodare and Moller Wolfer before 73th minute but the Blues led by two again through Jamie Gittena, which appeared to have affirmed the win.

However, Wolfe scored in 91st minute out of the six minutes added time to cause a frenetic end, but the Pensioners, who had to bring in first teamers, Enzo Fernandez, Marc Cucurela, Pedro Nero and Moises Caicedo in a wobbling second half, remained batted hard to record a 4-3 victory in the game held at the Molineux Stadium to advance to the next round.

In another League Cup game played on Wednesday, Manchester City came from behind to beat Swansea City by three goals to one after falling to an early goal at the Liberty Stadium.

Jeremy Doku, however, restored parity for the Mancunians before Omar Marmoush and Ryan Chekri completed the turnaround to knock the Championship side out of the competition.

Crystal Palace ensured that Liverpool continued their struggling from his season following a 3-0 loss to the Clarets at Anfield.

Ibrahima Sarr scored a first half brace before Yeremy rounded things up to knock the Reds, who has a man sent off out of the competition.

Fabian Schar and Nick Woltemade scored for Newcastle against Tottenham Hotspur in another EFL Cup game.

Following the quarter final draw held after the matches, Arsenal will face Crystal Palace, Cardiff City host Chelsea, Manchester City take on Brentford while Newcastle face Fulham.