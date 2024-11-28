Lagos Taskforce arrest four young boys terrorizing motorists in Mushin

The Lagos State Taskforce operatives have arrested four youths for terrorizing motorists and stealing their belongings in traffic gridlocks during rush hours in Mushin.



The suspects were 26-year-old Ismail Akinlade, 20-year-old Rilwan Olaloye, and two 25-year-olds, Rasak Abiodun and Adefabi Gbolahan.



As gathered, the suspects were apprehended following preliminary investigations by the operatives which led them to their hideout.



The Taskforce chairman, CSP Adetayo Akerele, who confirmed the arrest on Thursday, disclosed that the agency had been monitoring miscreants operating in specific areas of the state to carry out their crimes.

“These individuals reportedly target distracted motorists, stealing phones, bags, and other valuables from vehicles while distracting the occupants,” he said.



Akerele, who narrated how the robbers were tracked down, explained that the officers, after extensive manhunts and intelligence gathering, traced a stolen phone which led them to the Idi-Oro area of Mushin, where the suspects were apprehended.



While condemning the robbery, the Taskforce boss declared that the state has zero tolerance for such acts saying they have all been interrogated and will be charged to court immediately to serve as a deterrent to others.



He further urged individuals still engaging in or harboring ambitions to commit such crimes in traffic to desist immediately or risk meeting the same fate as the four arrested suspects.



Meanwhile, one of the suspects, Ismail, confessed that they exploited damaged sections of roads to carry out their attacks, targeting motorists forced to slow down due to poor road conditions.



“Whenever I steal, I give the phone to Number One( now at large) at Mushin, who handles selling our loot. After a while, we return for the cash proceeds, which we spend on drugs and gambling,” he added.