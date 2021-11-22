Army Wives commission new skill acquisition centre in Jos

The President Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) Salamatu Yahaya, has commissioned the newly built 3 Division NAOWA Skills Acquisition Centre at Maxwell Khobe Cantonment in Jos, Plateau capital.

Yahaya stated that the Centre was established to enhance the welfare of Nigerian Army personnel by equipping women and youths in the barracks with skills that could make them self-reliant.

The Centre was named “Salamatu Yahaya Skills Acquisition Centre”, comprising of the departments of computer studies, hair dressing, tailoring, catering, shoe and bag making as well as knitting among others.

While commissioning the project yesterday, the president commended the GOC 3 Division, Maj General Ibrahim Ali for his support to the Chairperson which saw to the realisation of the project.

Yahaya further encouraged the prospective beneficiaries to cherish the Centre and ensure its adequate maintenance.

In the same vein, while delivering her welcome address, the Chairperson, NAOWA 3 Division Chapter, Hauwa Ali, stated that the Centre was conceived to assist families of soldiers, particularly wives and widows of soldiers and youths to acquire skills aimed at empowering them to become self-employed.

“The Centre also has a mini wellness centre which has body and wellness facility designed to meet the physical, mental, emotional and psychological needs of the family.” she said.

