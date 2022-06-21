Army wives caution women against extravagant lifestyle, others

The President Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), Salamatu Yahaya, has cautioned women against extravagant lifestyle and to embrace the spirit of resourcefulness.

Yahaya urged that NAOWA members should be prudent managers of resources and that they should endeavor to maximize what they have for the betterment of themselves and the association.

While addressing 7 Division NAOWA Chapter, chairman Safiya Hassan Shaibu, yesterday, in Abuja, Yahaya acknowledged the works accomplished by the NAOWA Chairperson within five months of presiding.

She commended the Chairperson for completing and enhancing the projects and initiatives of her predecessors.

According to her, this is in line with her vision of “Sustaining Legacies and Upholding the Tenets of Unity and Service”.

Yahaya also commended the Chairperson on her successes in the areas of interactions and collaboration, charity outreaches and capacity development of NAOWA, NASWA members and staff of NAOWA school in Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri.

The NAOWA President further enjoined members to continue to pray and support their husbands in the quest of securing the nation.

On her part, Shaibu commended the NAOWA President for her warm reception despite her busy schedule.

She stated that, the visit was aimed at briefing the president NAOWA on her achievements and challenges since her assumption of office.

