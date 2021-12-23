Army wives inaugurates skill acquisition center in Oyo

The Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) has inaugurated a Skill Acquisition Centre and a multipurpose hall as well as a renovated block of seven class rooms for the Division’s NAOWA Primary school at Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment geared at alleviating the needs of the less privileged in the barracks and larger society in Oyo State.

NAOWA described the projects as one of the objectives of the association, adding that it was a testimony of the importance the association attached to the well-being of women and youths in the barracks.

While inaugurating the projects, Yesterday, NAOWA president, Salamatu Yahaya said that the Center would engineer growth of families as they acquire skills to enhance their income and become self-reliant.

She said that it would enhance trade skills, knowledge and capacity of NAOWA youths and other members in the cantonment. She therefore encouraged that efforts should be made to ensure proper maintenance, qualitative standard of learning and equip all facilities with high quality teaching aids.

She called on NAOWA members to rededicate themselves to providing necessary succour to barracks residents and supporting their husbands to give their best in service of the nation.

Yahaya further commended the efforts of Major General, Gold Chibuisi and the chairperson Hyelasinda Chibuisi NAOWA 2 Division and members for the completion of the project.

During her courtesy visit to the General Officer Commanding 2 Division Major General GU Chibuisi at the Division’s headquarters in Ibadan Oyo State, she expressed her delight for the giant strides made by the GOC in creating a conducive environment for obtaining quality education and viable trade skills in the barracks. She thanked the GOC for the Division’s massive support and interventions to NAOWA 2 Division Chapter.

Yahaya informed the GOC about her strategies of standardizing and expanding existing NAOWA assets while improving the policy guidelines of managing the assets as well as creating a standard management system for effective service delivery.

During his remarks, Major General Chibuisi described the visit as remarkable. He attributed that the success of 2 Division’s efforts of alleviating the plight of the less privileged in the barracks lays with the successful execution of NAOWA laudable humanitarian activities.

He assured them of his willingness to continue giving his optimum support to the 2 Division NAOWA to succeed.

Earlier, the NAOWA chairperson, 2 Division Hyelasinda, said that the centre would offer training on fashion and textile, shoes and bags making, cosmetology, hairstyle, barbing among others.

Also, during the visit, Yahaya carried out humanitarian visits to patients at 2 Division Medical Services and Hospital and also reached out to widows and orphans of the fallen heroes in Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment.

