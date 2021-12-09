Army neutralizes Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists in Borno

The Nigerian Army Troops deployed under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) has neutralized three Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists when they clashed

The troops, were said to have been on a Long range fighting patrol towards Agapalwa and Amuda villages, got wind of the rampaging activities of the terrorists and laid in wait for them at the crossing point where they neutralized them.

In a statement released on Thursday by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the troops were said to have rained heavy fire on the terrorists, inflicting maximum casualty on them.