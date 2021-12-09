Report on Interest
Army neutralizes Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists in Borno

By Esther Kalu

The Nigerian Army Troops  deployed under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) has neutralized three Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists when they clashed along Kwadal-Agapalwa- Amuda axis in Borno State.

The troops, were  said to have been on a Long range fighting patrol towards Agapalwa and Amuda villages, got wind of the rampaging activities of the terrorists and laid in wait for them at the crossing point where they neutralized them.
In a statement released on Thursday by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the troops were said to have rained heavy fire on the terrorists, inflicting maximum casualty on them.
They were said to have gallantly eliminated the terrorists, recovering one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), three Hand Grenades, 62 links of 7.62mm ammunition, one Motorcycle, three Bicycles from the terrorists and are currently exploiting further to clear the area of any escaping terrorist.

While commending the troops yesterday, the Chief of Army Staff Faruk Yahaya,  complimented the vigilance and gallantry of the troops, urging them to intensify their offensive operations to further decimate the terrorists.

