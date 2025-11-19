Army to recruit 24,000 soldiers as insecurity intensify

The Nigerian Army is set to expand its fighting force, planning to recruit and train 24,000 new soldiers to strengthen national security.

The recruitment drive aims to support deployments in conflict-affected areas and enhance the Army’s long-term capacity to respond quickly to emerging threats.

The move aligns with ongoing reforms designed to raise training standards and ensure that newly enlisted personnel are well-prepared for modern combat environments.

Details were revealed on Wednesday when the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, addressed officers during an operational visit to the 1 Division of the Nigerian Army in Kaduna.

The COAS emphasized that the expansion will be accompanied by improved welfare systems for both new and serving personnel, while leadership structures are being reinforced to guide junior officers and maintain discipline in field operations.

Shaibu explained that the expansion will be supported by three new training facilities approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Each facility has the capacity to train 12,000 recruits in six months, or 24,000 if two training streams are run simultaneously.

He noted that the facilities were strategically selected to produce well-trained personnel equipped with modern warfare skills, tactical knowledge, and advanced weapon-handling abilities.

The Army chief added that the initiative focuses not just on increasing numbers but on delivering high-quality training in basic tactics, combat operations, and leadership development.

He urged senior officers to mentor incoming recruits as part of the Army’s “Soldier First” commitment, stressing the importance of discipline, core values, and operational excellence.

During his visit, Shaibu also discussed logistics, welfare plans, and ongoing efforts to strengthen capabilities in the North West and other operational theatres.

He said the recruitment drive is expected to significantly boost manpower and improve the Army’s ability to respond effectively to security threats nationwide.

The initiative reflects the military’s push to enhance operational readiness and address manpower gaps amid ongoing security challenges across multiple regions.