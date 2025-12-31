Army stops journalists from covering Arena fire outbreak

Soldiers securing the Arena Military Market in the Bolade, Oshodi axis of Lagos on Wednesday prohibited journalists from accessing or filming the scene of a devastating fire that gutted sections of the market the previous day, citing an ongoing investigation into the cause and restrictions on media coverage.

Journalists had visited the scene to gather more information on the incident, which affected a section of the market consisting of five 40-foot container shops arranged in two rows, making a total of ten shops.

The affected area, primarily used for the storage and sale of clothing materials stocked in bales, was reported to have been confined to the section and the fire curtailed.

According to our correspondent, who visited the site about 14 hours after the blaze ravaged the stores, they were restricted from conducting interviews or filming and were escorted off the premises.

One of the officers, who spoke with our reporter, explained that journalists would require authorization from the Brigadier General in charge before any form of coverage could proceed.

An anonymous source at the scene alleged that the goods destroyed in the blaze were contraband, suggesting this as the reason for the military’s reluctance to allow coverage.

“You people should not bother asking any questions. The army won’t let you because the goods are contraband,” the source said.



While our correspondents observed the scene, some affected traders were overheard lamenting massive financial losses. Many criticised the delayed response of the fire service, alleging that it arrived without sufficient water, allowing the blaze to rage overnight.

One anonymous trader praised local residents, known as “area boys,” for their efforts in containing the fire initially.

“If not for these area boys moving around to put out the fire yesterday before the fire service arrived, a lot more would have been damaged. Everyone really has a role to play in this life,” he said.

Meanwhile, a female shop owner whose store is situated close to one of the burnt containers demanded N2 million from an army officer for the pure water used by soldiers to help extinguish the flames before the fire service arrived.

In response, the officer, who spoke with our correspondent earlier, told her to be grateful that her shop was spared from being destroyed by the inferno.

The Controller General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the incident yesterday, stated that fire crews from Bolade, Ilupeju, Ikeja, and Alausa Fire Stations responded swiftly and collaboratively to contain the inferno.

According to her, “We received a distress call at approximately 17:50 hours today reporting a fire outbreak at Arena Market, Bolade, Oshodi. Firefighting units were promptly dispatched and arrived at the scene within five minutes, at about 17:55 hours,” the controller said.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service assures members of the public that all necessary measures have been taken to safeguard lives and property. An investigation into the cause of the fire will be conducted in due course, and further updates will be provided as necessary,” she added.