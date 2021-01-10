Army shakes up formations, targets operational efficiency

As part of measures aimed at improving Nigerian Military operational efficiency, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has rejigged the force by approving new postings and redeployments of some senior officers to different divisions, units and formations.

He indicated that the need to rekindle the spirit of professionalism and enhance productivity in different divisions, units and formations across the country necessitated the shake up in the force.

Buratai said that the action taken by the army leadership remains a routine exercise aimed at reinvigorate the system, for greater performance and effectiveness, adding that such had been considered to improve security and protect Nigerians across the country.

The army boss, through a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sagir Musa, said that all the postings and appointments would take effect from January 18, 2021.

He explained that the postings saw the redeployment of Maj.-Gen. FO Agugo, from the Headquarters, Nigerian Army Signals Corps, Apapa, Lagos, to Defence Headquarters, as Chief of Defence Communications.

According to him, Maj.-Gen. M. Mohammed was moved from the Nigerian Army Resource Center, Abuja, to Pronto Tech Nigeria Limited as Managing Director, while Maj.-Gen. AR Owolabi moved from Defence Headquarters, Department of Communications, to Headquarters, Nigerian Army Signals Corps as Commander.

Similarly, he said, Maj.-Gen. Aminu Bande, had been confirmed as substantive General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division Sokoto, with Maj.-Gen. IM Jallo also confirmed as the GOC 6 Division, Port Harcourt.

Buratai listed others to include the redeployment of Maj.-Gen. E Akerejola to the Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport, Benin, as Commandant, while Maj-Gen. UM Mohammed, remained in the Office of the Chief of Army Staff as Special Adviser Nigerian Army University, Biu, and Vice Chairman, Nigerian Army Property Limited.

He noted that the appointments of Maj.-Gen. Hussein Ahmed, as Provost Marshal, and Maj.-Gen. AbdulKhalifa Ibrahim, as substantive GOC 7 Division/Commander, Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, Maiduguri, were confirmed in the new postings.

While wishing all the officers well in their respective appointments, the army boss enjoined them to take their new responsibilities, appointments seriously, and discharge all duties professionally, with utmost loyalty to the naation and the service.