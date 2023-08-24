Army sets ablaze illegal refinery in Delta

In a bid to end oil theft across the Niger Delta region, the Nigerian Army has set ablaze an illegal refinery in Ogbokoko and Atu in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The troops of 6 Division stormed the location while responding to actionable intelligence they received earlier on the actions ongoing at the scene.

During the operations, troops destroyed 8 active Ovens used for illegal refining of stolen crude oil, 14 storage reservoirs containing stolen crude oil estimated at 200,000 litres and 90,000 litres of locally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

The Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this on Thursday through a statement released and made available to newsmen.

“On 23 August 2023, troops conducting anti oil theft operations, responding to actionable intelligence swooped on an illegal oil refinery site in the general area of Ogbokoko and Atu in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

“During the operations, troops destroyed 8 active Ovens used for illegal refining of stolen crude oil, 14 storage reservoirs containing stolen crude oil estimated at 200,000 litres and 90,000 litres of locally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

“The oil thieves fled the scene, on sighting the advancement of troops. The Illegal refining site was destroyed in-situ in line with extant guidelines of Operation Delta Safe. Investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing criminals.

“Members of the public are please implored to report any suspected act of sabotage or criminality to security agencies to enhance ongoing operations to curb economic sabotage in the country”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

