Army retires 542 senior officers after 35yrs

After three and a half decades of active duty, 542 senior non-commissioned officers (NCOs) have been retired from the Nigerian Armed Forces, marking the end of their military careers and the beginning of their transition to civilian life.

The disengagement ceremony included 362 personnel from the Nigerian Army, 134 from the Navy, and 46 from the Air Force.

The ceremonial send-off, held at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC) in Oshodi, was attended by top military brass, families of the retirees, and other dignitaries.

Representing the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, Major General Aligbe Obhiozele of TRADOC praised the retirees for their unwavering commitment, patriotism, and discipline.

“Today, we celebrate your courage, discipline, and selfless service to our great nation,” Obhiozele said. “Your 35-year journey embodies the finest military traditions of resilience and patriotism.”

He urged them to remain disciplined and financially prudent as they reintegrate into society, emphasizing that the public would still look to them for leadership and responsible conduct.

In his remarks, NAFRC Commandant, Air Vice Marshal Bashir Mamman, noted that the centre has trained over 53,000 personnel since its inception, equipping them with the skills needed for post-service life.

Mamman also acknowledged the support of President Bola Tinubu, crediting him with approving key reforms aimed at enhancing the welfare of military retirees.

These reforms include expanded starter packs, digitised records, upgraded e-learning infrastructure, and the acquisition of modern workshop equipment.

“These interventions have significantly enhanced our capacity to prepare servicemen for civilian life,” Mamman noted.

The retirees, who were trained in various skills such as agriculture, welding, ICT, tailoring, carpentry, and entrepreneurship, received their discharge certificates amid cheers from family and friends.

Speaking with reporters, Sergeant Musa Bello, one of the retirees, shared his post-service plans:

“The training has prepared me well for civil life. I was trained in farming. I hope to invest my gratuity in it. I am proud of my service years.”

The event concluded with the traditional lowering of service flags, symbolizing the official end of the soldiers’ military careers and their reintegration into society.