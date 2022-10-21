Report on Interest
Army rescues two more Chibok girls, 99 others in Borno

By News Desk

By The Guild
The Nigerian Army has disclosed that two additional members of the Chibok school girls that were abducted by members of Boko Haram and 99 other victims have been rescued in Borno State.

It said that the girls and the others were removed from Bojo Haram’s camp during a raid on the insurgents’ hideout in the forest.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Major-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, disclosed the development on Friday during a press briefing in the state.

The rescued Chibok girls were identified as 24-year-old Rejoice Sanki, and mother of two children; and Yagana Poly, who was of the same age as Rejoice, had given birth to four children.

According to him, they were rescued on September 29 and October 2 by the troops after a fierce battle with the insurgents.

He noted that the Boko Haram members abandoned the camp and left after they realised that the Army had superior firepower.

The Army officer, meanwhile explained that of the 99 other kidnapped victims rescued in the state, 47 were women.

