Army rescues two foreign humanitarian workers from Boko Haram den

The Nigerian Army has rescued two out of three staff of a foreign humanitarian group that was kidnapped by the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) in the North East of Ngala, Borno State.

These two humanitarian workers were identified as staff of a United States-based group, Family Health International (FHI360), providing free medical services to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

FHI 360 is a nonprofit human development organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of people of the North East.

On Thursday, it was learnt that the FHI360 workers, who were abducted barely a week ago, were rescued by the Nigerian troops of Operation Desert Sanity 2 in Gamborun Ngala axis of the state.

Sources narrated that the two aid workers were rescued during a gun battle between the troops of the 21-Armoured Brigade Bama and the terrorists in the axis of Banki, in Bama Local Government Area of Borno state.

As gathered, the victims jumped out of one of the vehicles of the terrorists and quickly identified themselves to the troops while one other staff ran into the Bush amidst heavy shootings.

However, the two security guards abducted along with the staff and one other staff who ran into the bush were yet to be found.

Efforts to get the Nigerian Army’s response to this development proved abortive.

