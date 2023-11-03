Report on Interest
Army rescues two Corp members in Katsina

By News Desk

By The Guild

Troops of the 17 Brigade have rescued two members of the National Youth Service Corps days after their abduction by bandits in Yargoje community, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

As gathered, the two abducted Corp members, who were kidnapped while transiting from Edo to Katsina State, were rescued by the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Nigeria Police.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this through a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, stated that they were rescued from their abductors yesterday.

“The rescued corps members have been offered necessary medical attention and support to ensure their physical and emotional well-being and are currently in the custody of the Nigerian Police in Kankara.

“The Nigerian Army continues to solicit the cooperation and support of the public in providing timely and relevant information to enhance troops’ proactive operational engagement of criminal elements threatening the security of the nation,” the statement read.

