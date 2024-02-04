The Nigerian Army through troops of 114 Battalion (Rear) of 6 Brigade, has rescued no fewer than four abductees including son of a traditional ruler after destroying bandits hideouts in Taraba State.

Those rescued by the troops were 24years old Genesis Samuel from Ganku village; 28years old Benard Denis from Fulfualgon village: 35yeqrs old Esther Titus from Kosanai village and the Emir of Pupulle’s 25years old son,.Isma’il Umar, who regain freedom barely one month after he was kidnapped by bandits at his residence.

The rescue was disclosed on Sunday by the Acting Assistant Director, 6 Brigade Army Public Relations, Lt. Olubodunde Oni, and made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, “In the continued fight against banditry and kidnapping in Taraba State, troops of 114 Battalion (Rear) of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army in conjunction with other security forces, successfully destroyed multiple bandits hideouts and rescued 4 kidnap victims.

“The swift and decisive operation to flush out Bandits and Kidnappers disturbing the peace in Yorro Local Government Area and its environs commenced on 2nd February 2024.

“Troops came in contact with bandits at Gampu hills and Ban Yorro area and exerted superior fire power which made the bandits to flee the location leaving behind their abducted victims.

“The operation is still ongoing to ensure that other kidnapped victims who fled the area during the exchange of fire are found and reunited with their loved ones.

“The Brigade is committed to ensuring the safety of citizens and dismantling all criminal infrastructure in Taraba State. Members of the public are urged to continue to support the military by giving credible and timely information on suspicious movements to aid in improving security within the state.