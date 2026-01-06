Army rescues six kidnapped villagers in Kaduna

Nigerian troops have rescued six abducted persons during a coordinated series of security operations carried out across several locations in Kaduna State.

The operations, conducted by troops of Sector 1, Operation Fansan Yamma (OPFY), covered multiple axes within Chikun, Kajuru, Kachia, and Kagarko Local Government Areas, as well as border communities around Kauru.

The rescue operation was carried out on Monday, according to Lt.-Col. Shuaib Umar, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army, who disclosed the development on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Umar explained that the operations were strategically planned to restrict the operational freedom of violent extremists within the Joint Operations Area (JOA) and across the wider Sector 1 OPFY area.

He said the rescue followed a distress alert on the movement of kidnappers around the Kasso adjoining hills, prompting troops of Sub-Sector 5—already engaged in clearance operations in the Kujeni general area—to swiftly mobilise to the location.

“Upon arrival, the troops encountered the criminals and engaged them with effective suppressive fire, forcing them to flee in disarray into the surrounding forest,” he said.

Umar added that the troops immediately exploited the area, leading to the successful rescue of six kidnapped victims.

The rescued persons were safely handed over to representatives of Kajuru Local Government Area and the Kajuru Emirate Council for reunification with their families.

He further disclosed that the General Officer Commanding and Commander of Sector 1, Operation Fansan Yamma, Maj.-Gen. Abubakar Wase, commended the troops for their professionalism and gallantry.

According to Umar, the commander also charged the troops to remain on maximum alert and sustain the aggressive operational tempo to deny criminal elements freedom of action within the Joint Operations Area.