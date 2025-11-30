Army rescues seven people from bandits after Kano attack

The Nigerian Army has rescued no fewer than seven abducted Kano residents from bandits after an attack in Yankamaye Cikin Gari village, Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

They were rescued from their abductors after a gun duel by the soldiers attached to Operation MESA under 3 Brigade in the state.

On Sunday, it was learnt that a combined team of soldiers, Nigerian Air Force personnel, and police operatives carried out the rescue operation after responding swiftly to a distress call around 11:00 p.m. yesterday.

According to a statement issued after the attack by the Army Public Relations, the troops engaged the bandits after the attackers had already killed a 60-year-old woman.

Upon receiving the call, the troops immediately pursued the fleeing bandits along their withdrawal route toward Rimaye, engaging them with heavy fire and successfully rescuing seven abducted victims. However, four other kidnapped victims remain unaccounted for as search operations continue.

The bandits were said to have escaped toward the Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State, with security forces intensifying efforts to track their movements.

The Commander of 3 Brigade commended the troops for their swift action and courage, urging residents to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information to aid ongoing operations.