Army rescues retired senior officer after abduction in Plateau

The Nigerian Army has successfully rescued a retired senior military officer following hours of intense pursuit and intelligence-led operations, ending a high-risk abduction that triggered swift security responses and renewed focus on kidnapping threats.

The rescue came after sustained efforts by troops who tracked the abductors’ movements and secured the victim without the payment of ransom, according to security sources familiar with the operation.

Military sources said troops drawn from relevant formations immediately mobilised after distress alerts were received, trailing the kidnappers through difficult terrain, including forest routes, caves and rocky high grounds believed to serve as criminal hideouts.

Moreover, the search-and-rescue operation was expanded as intelligence indicated attempts by the abductors to evade capture.

The incident occurred in the early hours of January 5 in the Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, where the retired officer, identified as Col. Ajanaku (rtd), was taken from his residence by armed men. His house is located along Rukuba Road, opposite the Salvation Army Church.

During the ordeal, the kidnappers reportedly contacted the officer’s wife, demanding a ransom of N200 million and issuing threats against the victim’s life.

However, army operatives maintained pressure while shifting to covert tactics to avoid endangering the retired officer.

A military source said the change in strategy proved decisive.

“The troops exercised restraint and precision. The priority was the safety of the victim, and that objective was achieved without conceding to the demands of the criminals,” the source said.

Col. Ajanaku was eventually rescued at about 5:30 p.m. on the same day at the outskirts of the Rafiki axis, also within Bassa LGA. He was immediately evacuated to a military medical facility for evaluation.

Another source said the retired officer was stable and would be debriefed to assist ongoing operations.

“He is undergoing routine medical checks and will provide useful intelligence that can aid follow-up actions against the perpetrators,” the source said.

Meanwhile, troops have continued combing surrounding forests and escape routes in pursuit of the fleeing suspects, as security authorities intensify efforts to dismantle kidnapping networks operating in the area.