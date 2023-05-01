Army rescues pregnant Chibok schoolgirl, baby in Borno

The Nigerian Army troops of 114 Taskforce Battalion, Bita, have rescued yet another abducted Chibok School girl who was the second on the list of missing students.

As gathered, the 26-year-old Hauwa Maltha was discovered to be pregnant and was rescued by the troops along with her 3-year-old baby from the terrorists.

On Monday, it was learnt that Hauwa, who was from Kibaku tribe in Jila in Chibok LGA of Borno State, and her baby were rescued by the troops during operations at Lagara recently.

While in captivity, Hauwa got married in Gulukos to one Salman, a cameraman to the late terrorist leader, Shekau, but her husband later died in Lake Chad.

Thereafter, Hauwa Maltha got married off again to one Mallam Muhammad in Gobara and had two children for him. Mallam Muhammad, her second husband was also killed in Ukuba terrorist enclave in Sambisa forest during clashes between the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Jama’tu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS).

Since her rescue, Hauwa, who is about eight months and two weeks pregnant, has undergone a thorough medical examination along with her baby.

Having been adequately resuscitated, Hauwa and her baby, Fatima, will be handed over to the Borno State Government for further management.

