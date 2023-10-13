Army rescues policeman, 16 other Kebbi residents’ from bandits

No fewer than 17 persons including a policeman were rescued from bandits by the Nigerian Army troops attached to the Quick Response Force (QRF) of the Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN DAJI deployed at Malekachi in Kebbi state.

Aside from the policeman, the 16 others comprised six females and 11 males who were kidnapped in Kanya village, Danko- Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

The rescued victims were handed over to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Bena to reunite them with their families while the five motorcycles recovered from the bandits were set ablaze immediately.

The Force Information Officer Operation Hadarin Daji, Capt. Yahaya Ibrahim, through a statement released on Friday, disclosed that the terrorists were about to cross with the victims to Niger state when the troops intercepted them.

According to the statement, Troops swiftly mobilized and laid ambush at the suspected routes and crossing point to be used by the terrorists at Karenbana village.

“Subsequently, troops’ firepower forced the terrorists to abandon the victims and escaped with gunshot wounds leading to the rescue of 17 kidnapped victims.

“The rescued victims comprised 6 females and 11 males including a police personnel who were kidnapped at Danko- Wasagu. The rescued victims were handed over to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Bena to reunite them with their families. Also troops recovered 5 Motorcycles which were burnt.

“The Commander Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN DAJI Major General Godwin Mutkut has commended the timely response of the troops, charged them to do more and continue to deny the terrorists any freedom of action.

“Mutkut further commended the timely information provided by the people which has led to the rescue of the victims.

“The commandant urged them to be more vigilant and quickly report to the troops any activities of the terrorists within their communities”.

