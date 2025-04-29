Army rescues NDLEA official, five others from Taraba gunmen

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued the Deputy Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Musa Hudu, who was kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Taraba.

Aside from that, five other victims who were kidnapped alongside Hudu have regained their freedom from the den of their abductors following a rescue operation conducted by the troops.

As gathered, the deputy commander was en route to Ibadan, where he is stationed, when armed men, who had already set up an ambush, attacked him and other passengers along the Wukari–Kente highway.

A local youth leader, Abe Samuel, an eyewitness, revealed that the rescue operation was successful after he placed a distress call to the Nigerian Army stationed in the area, reporting that a Toyota Hilux carrying passengers had come under attack by armed men.

Samuel further disclosed that upon receiving the distress call, the Nigerian Army quickly mobilized their forces, swiftly coordinating a response to the situation.

Upon arriving at the scene, he stated that the troops discovered the abandoned vehicle, bearing plate number FG 117-B03, with a burst tire, but none of the passengers were present.

“This prompted an immediate coordinated search-and-rescue effort by the army, “Meanwhile, during the search-and-rescue operation, the soldiers came in contact with the gunmen and a gun battle ensued,” he said.

The youth leader continued, “However, given the superior firepower of the army, the gunmen abandoned their victims and fled the location, escaping deep into the bush”.

With the gunmen fleeing, the troops safely rescued all six victims, who had taken refuge in the surrounding bush while the army and the gunmen were exchanging firepower.

Following their rescue, the victims were unharmed and later escorted to safety and following minor repairs to their vehicle, they continued their journey.