Army rescues missing child from Plateau traffickers 3yrs after disappearance

A 12-year-old boy who went missing three years ago has been rescued by Nigerian Army troops from the hands of suspected human traffickers.

The child, reported to have been sold by a relative, was recovered during a targeted military operation on a known criminal hideout.

It was during a raid conducted by troops of the 3 Division and Operation Safe Haven in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State that the boy was found, according to the military authorities.

“On 22 July 2025, troops rescued a 12-year-old boy during raid operations carried out on criminals’ hideouts in Riyom general area,” said Major Samson Zhakom, spokesperson for Operation Safe Haven, during a media briefing on Friday.

Zhakom explained that investigations revealed the boy had been trafficked by his own uncle, who is currently on the run.

“The boy was sold out 3 years ago by his uncle who is currently at large,” he said.

Following the successful rescue of the boy, authorities have since handed him over to the councillor representing Zamko Ward in Langtang North Local Government Area, who is working to reunite him with his immediate family.