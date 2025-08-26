Army rescues four Katsina residents from bandits

Troops of the Nigerian Army have successfully dismantled a criminal hideout operated by bandits who had been terrorizing residents of Katsina, rescuing four individuals abducted by the insurgents.

The operation, carried out in collaboration with other security agencies and local hunters, came weeks after the residents were taken captive by the terrorist group.

The rescue took place in Malali Village, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, involving troops of Operation FANSAN YANMA during a patrol.

Those rescued were identified as 45-year-old Hajiya Rabi Musa, 18-year-old Fatima Abdullahi, 19-year-old Shamsu Nuhu, and 16-year-old Saminu Isah.

The rescued individuals, as gathered, hail from communities in both Malumfashi and Kankara Local Government Areas of the state.

A security analyst who confirmed the rescue on his official page Tuesday, explained that during the operation, an exchange of gunfire broke out, forcing the criminals to abandon the abductees and flee into the bush.

“The troops displayed exceptional courage. They were able to overpower the bandits and ensure the victims were safely freed,” he stated.

After the rescue, the victims were taken to the General Hospital in Kankara for medical evaluation, where authorities confirmed that they are now in stable condition and will soon be reunited with their families.