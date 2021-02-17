Army rescues four abducted villagers in Kaduna

Troops of the 2 Battalion, Nigerian Army, have rescued four persons, one woman, and three children abducted by bandits from Ungwan Danko village, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

During the rescue operation, The Guild gathered, several armed bandits were neutralised while attempting to retreat from the village.

Confirming the development, the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, explained that the bandits had earlier invaded the village and abducted the rescued victims.

Briefing newsmen in Kaduna on Wednesday, Aruwan said that after the bandits abducted the four persons, troops were mobilised to the location, laid ambush, and intercepted the bandits, cutting off their escape.

“In the ensuing firefight, several bandits were neutralised and others escaped with bullet wounds. One AK47 rifle and some rounds of ammunition were recovered while all four victims were rescued,” he said.

The commissioner said the state’s Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, received the report with elation and commended the troops warmly for executing the successful ambush.

“Residents of the general area are by this notice, advised to report anyone found seeking medical attention or with suspicious wounds to the nearest military and police formations or reach the Kaduna State Security Operations on the hotlines. Vigorous patrols will continue in the general area,” Aruwan said