Army rescues four abducted Edo residents after killing kidnapper

The Nigerian Army has rescued four kidnap victims from kidnappers and also killed the kidnapper following an overnight attack Edo.

Troops of the Army’s 4 Brigade, working alongside the Edo State Security Corps neutralized the kidnappers den and killed the kidnapper who had been alleged of terrorizing communities, causing frightening mood in the area.

The troops were said to have combed a forest in the area and rescued rescued the victims identified as Stella Abbas,29, Tina Ododa, 19, Razak Rashid, 27, and Mutanibi Kalifa, 16, unharmed and promptly reunited them with their families

In related incident, the army team also arrested a suspected kidnap kingpin in Ujemen, Esan West Local Government Area.

“The gallant troops neutralised a notorious kidnapper that has been terrorising Auchi and environs during the encounter,” an official Army statement from Kennedy Anyanwu, Assistant Director of Army Public Relations for 4 Brigade, confirmed on Thursday.

The superior firepower deployed by the troops forced the remaining criminals to flee, abandoning their captives in the process and enabling the swift rescue without any reported injuries to the freed individuals.

The successful mission underscores intensified security collaborations aimed at restoring peace and safety for residents vulnerable to abduction threats in Edo’s forested terrains.