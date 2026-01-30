Army rescues Enugu clergyman from kidnappers

The Nigerian Army has rescued a clergyman abducted by armed men in Enugu State, following a coordinated, intelligence-led operation aimed at neutralizing criminal threats and restoring public safety within the area of responsibility.

The operation was launched after security authorities received actionable intelligence indicating that a religious leader had been forcefully taken from his residence by suspected kidnappers in Ezimo Community, Udenu Local Government Area, during a late-night attack.

According to reports, the armed men fled with the clergyman, identified as Reverend Johnson Onugwu, after invading his home at about 1:00 a.m. on January 29, 2026. However, they were unable to escape the community immediately, as troops had already been deployed to track them.

The rescue mission took place in the early hours of Friday, conducted by troops of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, operating under the Joint Task Force Southeast in support of Operation UDO KA.

According to the Nigerian Army, “Troops, acting on credible intelligence, traced the kidnappers to the Itabolo general area and subsequently engaged them at Okpakeke Community,” leading to a confrontation between the troops and the suspects during the rescue operation.

The Army stated that the engagement resulted in a gun battle, during which one of the suspects was neutralized, while the abducted clergyman was successfully rescued without injuries.

Items recovered from the scene included an AK-47 rifle, two magazines, and twenty rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, all taken into military custody for further investigation.

The military reaffirmed its collaboration with other security agencies to combat kidnapping and other forms of violent crime, stressing that the operation underscored its mandate to protect lives and property across the Southeast region.

It further warned criminal elements and their collaborators to desist from activities that threaten public peace, noting that troops deployed under Operation UDO KA remain resolute and guided by established rules of engagement, intelligence-sharing frameworks, and national security objectives.

According to the Army, sustained operations would continue across identified flashpoints, with perpetrators of criminal acts to be tracked, apprehended, and prosecuted in accordance with the law, as the Nigerian Army remains committed to denying criminals freedom of action within its operational areas.