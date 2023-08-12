Army rescues Chibok girl in Cameroon

The troops of the Sector 1 of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJF) has rescued another Chibok girl, Rebbeca Magu, in the Cameroon and handed the lady over to the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, to unite her with the family.

Magu was rescued by the troops after 13 years in Boko Haram den, following her abduction alongside dozens of others that were picked from the Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Chibok, Borno State.

After her rescue, the Army was reported to have engaged and debrief her to obtain other information on the terrorists mode of operations.

While handing over the rescued Magu at the Government House, Maiduguri, the National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre, ONSA, Rear Admiral Yem Musa said she was rescued in Cameroun recently.

Musa explained that Rebecca was kidnapped at a school in Chibok in 2014 when she was 13 years old.

It could be recalled that Magu was, abducted by Boko Haram insurgents alongside 275 of her schoolmates at Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Chibok on 14 April 2014, while sitting for the Secondary School Certificate Examination (WAEC).

Receiving the rescued Chibokgirl, Zulum assured that the Borno State Government would support Rebbeca and all other victims of Boko Haram insurgents to recover.

Earlier, the delegation was received by Borno State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Zuwaira Gambo, at Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Maiduguri.

