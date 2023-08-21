Army rescues Chibok girl 9yrs after abduction in Borno

The Nigerian Army troops of Operation Hadin Kai Theater Command has rescued another Chibok girl, Mary Nkeki, from Boko Haram, ending her nine years stay with the terrorists group in Borno State.

Mary, who was rescued in Dikwa general area of Borno central, was the 16th girl rescued by troops in recent months from the terrorists den.

On Monday, it was learnt that she was brought to the military by her husband, a Boko Haram commander, who has decided to lay down his arms against the country.

The Theater Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen. Gold Chibuisi, who revealed this to newsmen, said that she was on serial number 55 of the abducted Chibok girl list.

According to him, now 27 years old, she was forcefully married to one Adam, a Boko Haram terrorist, after her abduction

While handing her over to Borno State Government officials, he added: “Since her rescue, she has undergone thorough medical examination in our medical facility. Equally she has been adequately resuscitated and will be handed over to Borno state,”

Meanwhile, Mary told newsmen that she gave birth to two female children for Adam, who are all deceased.

She said she and her husband, Adam, repented from insurgency and fled the terrorists enclave at the Dikwa axis, and reached a point where the troops rescued both of them.

However, since their rescue, she was separated from Adam, who, had been taking into camp for rehabilitation ahead integration into society.

