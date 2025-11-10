Army rescues 86 Borno victims from Boko haram fighters

Troops of the Nigerian Army have recorded another major success in their ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in Borno State, rescuing 86 kidnapped victims from Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.

The rescue operation took place at Dutse Kura in Borno State, when troops of the 135 Special Forces Battalion, under Sector 2 of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), encountered Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents who were abducting civilians and hijacking vehicles along the Buratai–Kamuya Road.

Acting swiftly on intelligence, the soldiers engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle, foiled the abduction attempt, and pursued the fleeing insurgents toward Mangari.

A subsequent search of the area led to the discovery of 11 makeshift terrorist structures and the rescue of 86 kidnapped victims, including men, women, and children.

Recovered items from the operation include one AK-47 rifle, five magazines loaded with 73 rounds of ammunition, four PKT ammunition belts, five civilian vehicles, five motorcycles, eight bicycles, and two logistics tricycles. The troops later destroyed the terrorists’ camp during clearance operations.

In a related operation, troops deployed at Mangada arrested 29 terrorist logistics suppliers en route to Chilaria with various supplies.

Items recovered from them included two pickup vans and a tricycle loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), about 1,000 litres of petrol in jerricans, four gallons of engine oil, two new gun truck tyres, medical consumables, foodstuffs, and other provisions.

According to a statement on Monday by the Media Information Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the operations are part of the military effort to completely rid the North East of terrorist elements and restore lasting peace to the region.

Uba confirmed that all operations were conducted successfully without any casualties among the troops.

The Military High Command commended the gallantry and professionalism of the soldiers and urged all Operation Hadin Kai personnel to sustain the offensive to deny terrorists freedom of action across the North East theatre.