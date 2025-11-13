Army rescues 74 NYSC members stranded near Boko Harams’ den

Troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF), North East Operation HADIN KAI, have rescued 74 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who were stranded along the Buratai–Kamuya road in Borno State.

According to the Nigerian Army, the swift intervention of its personnel averted what could have been a major tragedy, as the corps members were left vulnerable in a notorious area known for Boko Haram activities.

The operation took place at about 9:05 p.m. on Tuesday, when troops monitoring the Buratai–Kamuya axis through a Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) system detected unusual movement involving three buses. Acting on the alert, a patrol team was immediately deployed to the scene.

On arrival, the soldiers found 74 corps members (36 males and 38 females) stranded after their vehicles developed mechanical faults near a forested area identified as a Boko Haram crossing point.

The troops quickly secured the location and evacuated all the corps members to safety, effectively preventing a possible abduction attempt by terrorists operating within the axis.

Preliminary findings showed that the corps members had earlier been escorted from Maiduguri to Damaturu by troops of the 7 Division Garrison. However, after reaching Damaturu, they proceeded to Hawul Local Government Area without notifying Sector 2 Headquarters or securing an additional armed escort.

The rescued corps members are currently being accommodated at the Buratai Military Base, pending further arrangements for their safe movement to their destinations.

Reaffirming its commitment to protecting lives and property, the Nigerian Army assured that it would continue to maintain a strong security presence across the North East. It also urged citizens to cooperate with security agencies in their ongoing efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region.