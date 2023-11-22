Army rescues 31 Sokoto residents from Boko Haram’s den 

No fewer than 31 abducted Sokoto residents were rescued from Boko haram’s den by the Nigerian Army during a raid to flush terrorists out of the state.

They were rescued by the troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN DAJI (OPHD) under the command of the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Major General Godwin Mutkut.

In the statement released on Wednesday by the Army, Mutkut, leading his men, had continued to intensify the onslaught and conducted a series of clearance operations to terrorists as well as banditi’s enclaves in its Areas of Operations in the North West.

According to the statement released on the Army’s social media handles, “In a recent clearance operation conducted by the troops of OPHD on 21 November 2023 at Tangaza LGA of Sokoto state, cleared Alya Fulani village, Buani forest, where 30 kidnapped persons were rescued.

“All the discovered terrorists/bandits’ hideouts were destroyed as the terrorists/bandits abandoned their captives and fled from their camps before the arrival of the aggressive troops.

“The troops also proceeded to Goboro village where one Female kidnapped victim was rescued as the terrorists/bandits fled in disarray due to troops’ fire power superiority”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

