Army rescues 18 passengers from sea pirates in Cross River

Troops of the 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have rescued 18 passengers, including two infants, from suspected sea pirates along the Nigeria–Cameroon waterway in Cross River State.

The rescue followed a hijacking incident on Saturday, January 11, 2026, when armed pirates attacked a passenger boat travelling from Nigeria to Cameroon.

The assailants, operating in two speedboats and a wooden boat, intercepted the vessel and kidnapped its occupants near the Kombo Fishing Port within Cameroonian waters.

A military source said the army received a distress call shortly after the attack, prompting the immediate deployment of troops stationed at Ikang.

The soldiers pursued the pirates into the creeks, leading to an exchange of gunfire during which one of the pirates’ speedboats capsized.

The source added that the pirates abandoned the kidnapped passengers and fled into the surrounding waterways, allowing the troops to rescue all 18 victims without injuries.

Confirming the operation, the Commander of the 13 Brigade, Brigadier General Peter Olusegun Alimikhena, commended the troops for their swift and professional response.

“This successful rescue operation demonstrates the courage, professionalism and unwavering commitment of our men and women to protect lives and ensure the safety of our waterways. We will continue to dominate our operational environment and safeguard our citizens against all criminal elements,” he said.

Alimikhena also urged residents of coastal communities to support security agencies by providing useful information, noting that community cooperation remains critical to sustaining peace and security in Cross River State.

The army said the operation underscored its resolve to curb sea piracy and other criminal activities along the state’s waterways, which serve as major routes for local and cross-border transportation.