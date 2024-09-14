Army rescues 13 hostages, recovers arms from Kaduna bandits

The Nigerian Army through troops of Sector 4 Operation Whirl Punch has rescued 13 hostages from a kidnappers’ den in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The troops rescued the victims while responding to credible human intelligence on bandits moving kidnapped victims in Chigulu village, Kachia council of the state..

Confirming the rescue, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, noted that subsequently, the troops mobilized for a rescue operation at the location of the suspected bandits’ camp.

The troops arrived at the location and made contact with the bandits. An intense gun battle ensued at the base of a high ground in the area. The bandits were subdued and fled into the dense forest, abandoning their hostages.

The security forces went on to rescue the 13 hostages, comprising six men and seven women, from the hideout.

“The troops dislodged the camp, and destroyed various items like such as clothing and personal effects, at the site. Some items were recovered, including: AK-47 rifle, locally made rifle, Four AK-47 magazines, 87rounds 7.62mm ammunition, Five mini solar panels, Five mobile phones and N192,220 in cash.

“The rescued victims were conveyed to a military facility for examination and debriefing, before being reunited with their families.

“The Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, expressed his happiness at the report. He praised the swift response of the troops – led by the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army/Commander Operation Whirl Punch (OPWP) Major General MLD Saraso – and congratulated them for the successful operation.

“The Governor conveyed his heartfelt goodwill to the rescued persons as they rejoined their families’.