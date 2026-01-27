Army rescues 11 kidnap victims after 92days in terrorists’ den

The Nigerian Army has recorded another major operational success with the rescue of 11 kidnapped victims following a daring operation that foiled terrorists’ attempt to escape with their captives along the Kaduna–Abuja Road.

The operation led to the safe rescue of five adult males, three adult females, and three children, who had been held in captivity for 92 days after being abducted from Gada Mallam Maman community.

Troops of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Doka, acting on real-time intelligence and long-range high-definition CCTV surveillance, detected the terrorists’ movement along the Gidan Duna–Amale bush track and launched a swift, coordinated interception using tactical vehicles and motorcycles, forcing the criminals to abandon their captives and flee.

According to a military source, the operation was carried out on Monday night after troops at FOB Doka observed suspicious movement with the aid of a long-range CCTV camera installed in the area.

“Upon sighting the approaching troops, vehicles, and motorcycles, the terrorists abandoned the victims and fled into the bush.

“The troops secured the area and fired probing shots to forestall any possible counterattack, but no further contact was made,” the source said.

The source added that the rescued victims were later conveyed back to their community, where they were reunited with their families.

The military reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to sustained operations aimed at degrading criminal elements and ensuring the safety of lives and property along major routes and in surrounding communities.